Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $4.96 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $4.96 target price on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ZEPP opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zepp Health by 791.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

