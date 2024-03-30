Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

