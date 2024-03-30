Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,011,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,938. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.