Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,481,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.90. 1,051,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,304. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.16. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

