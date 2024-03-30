Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 30,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

