Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after purchasing an additional 702,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TGT traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.21. 3,716,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,493. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

