Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,331,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. The stock has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.56. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

