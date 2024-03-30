Zullo Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 30,108,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,222,088. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

