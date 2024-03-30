Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 305 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.