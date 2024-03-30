ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($8.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($11.17) EPS.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

