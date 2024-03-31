1,011 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

MDY stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $556.40. 1,146,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,267. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

