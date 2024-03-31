12,253 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,614,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.19. 1,228,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,448. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

