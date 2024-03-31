12,571 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.08% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEMB. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LEMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,973. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

