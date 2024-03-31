1,500 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,797,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,541 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,997,000 after purchasing an additional 359,908 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,634 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $116.00 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. The company had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

