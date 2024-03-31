1,544 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %
PLD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.