1,544 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

PLD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

