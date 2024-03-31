16,167 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,438,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. 771,011 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.