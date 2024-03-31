1,697 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $182.61. 966,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.45. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

