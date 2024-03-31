17,178 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 235,991 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
