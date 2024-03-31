17,178 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 235,991 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.