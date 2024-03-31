1,953 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.98. 11,331,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

