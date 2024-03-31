2,025 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

