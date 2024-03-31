220,680 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 220,680 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Realta Investment Advisors owned 0.08% of First Majestic Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 619,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,719,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

