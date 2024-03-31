2,707 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

