2,890 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.84.

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

AXP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.69. 2,295,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

