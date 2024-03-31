3,200 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

LNG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.28. 1,902,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,979. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

