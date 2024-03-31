33,288 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KLG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

KLG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

