355 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $111.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $63.95 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.