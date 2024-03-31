4,764 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPSE. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of JPSE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 100,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $456.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

