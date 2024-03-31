5,002 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,877,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,495,594. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

