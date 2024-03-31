538,977 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 538,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,810,000. Fortrea accounts for approximately 3.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,926,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000.

NASDAQ:FTRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. 534,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,962. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

