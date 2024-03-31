538,977 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 538,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,810,000. Fortrea accounts for approximately 3.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,926,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000.
NASDAQ:FTRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. 534,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,962. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
