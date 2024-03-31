692 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.72 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

