71,574 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after acquiring an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,894,000 after acquiring an additional 370,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEMG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 7,912,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,924,076. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

