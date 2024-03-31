7,524 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

FITB stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

