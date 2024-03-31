AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from AB High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYFI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,741. AB High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,268,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,222,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,103,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

