AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Declares Dividend of $0.21

AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from AB High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

AB High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYFI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.78. 98,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,741. AB High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

Institutional Trading of AB High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,268,000.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

