AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI) Plans Dividend of $0.07

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0698 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAFI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 567,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,932. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $338,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,954,000.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years.

