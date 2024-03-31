AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 5th

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0698 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TAFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 567,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,932. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 132,535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $338,000.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years.

