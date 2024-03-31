AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Declares Dividend of $0.23

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2265 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:YEAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 76,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $52.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Ultra Short Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,968,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,262,000 after buying an additional 1,008,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

