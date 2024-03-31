Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 29th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

