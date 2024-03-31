Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 29th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.84.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
