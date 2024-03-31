Academy Veteran Impact ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:VETZ)

Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Academy Veteran Impact ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VETZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546. Academy Veteran Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Veteran Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Veteran Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.