Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 29th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 766.0 days.
Acciona Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $117.88 on Friday. Acciona has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $208.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48.
Acciona Company Profile
