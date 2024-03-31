ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ACM Research Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,434 shares of company stock worth $4,595,572 in the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in ACM Research by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ACM Research by 611.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 102,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 88,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

View Our Latest Report on ACMR

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.