Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $650.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $620.72.

ADBE opened at $504.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day moving average is $570.22. Adobe has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

