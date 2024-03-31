AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,283,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,776,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,300,000 after buying an additional 402,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 1,077,778 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

