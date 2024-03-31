AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.24. 1,544,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

