AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.