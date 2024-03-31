AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 8,063 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.34% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,421 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,761,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 148,967 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 749,491 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,243,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 519,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 223,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

