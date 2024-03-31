AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys Shares of 53,102 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 53,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

