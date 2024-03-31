AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.98 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 54,204,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,461,976. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

