AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.35 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 341,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 93,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 66,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

RWL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.73. 109,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,849. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

