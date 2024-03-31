AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.11. 110,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

